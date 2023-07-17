Thousands perform Bali tharpanam on Karkidaka Vavu day

Cutting across gender and age barriers, people belonging to the Hindu community in Kerala on Monday performed 'Bali tharpanam' ritual, and paid homage to their ancestors on the auspicious occasion of 'Karkidaka Vavu'.

People thronged riverbanks and seashores since the wee hours to perform the ritual, which began at 2 AM in many places. Aluva Shiva temple near Kochi, Thirunelli temple in Wayanad District, Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam near here, Papanasam beach at Varkala, Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple are the prominent places where thousands usually visit on this day to pay homage to their ancestors.

According to Hindu belief, departed souls attain ''moksha'' (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkidaka Vavu' day.

The temple authorities and police have made elaborate arrangements to facilitate people to offer their prayers and the schools across the state remain closed today.

