DUSU elections: College principal demands action against ABVP candidates for 'manhandling guards'

Security guards of Shaheed Bhagat Singh college were manhandled after two students associated with the ABVP and their supporters forcefully entered the campus, the college's principal said on Friday.

In a letter to the chief election officer of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), the principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh college called for action against ABVP candidates and their supporters who had entered the college in violation of the Code of Conduct of the university elections.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22.

“ABVP contestants Rishabh Chaudhary and Vaibhav Chaudhary forcefully entered the college on September 1 around 12:45 pm along with 150 supporters. Their supporters also manhandled the security guards of the college and forcefully separated them from the gate for entering the campus,” the letter read. The DUSU chief election officer had earlier said that candidates contesting the student elections at the university will be permitted entry in the college with a maximum of four supporters, all of who are required to carry valid university identity cards.

The letter said that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates and their supporters pasted printed material at various places in the college premises during their campaign.

As per the Code of Conduct for DUSU elections, each candidate will have not more than four bonafide students while canvassing in the college campus. No candidate will be permitted to make use of printed posters or pamphlets or any other printed material for the purpose of canvassing, it says.

It says that candidates and their supporters may only utilise handmade posters for canvassing and that they are not allowed to deface or damage any property of the university/college/institute, including its website and Facebook page.

“Rishabh Chaudhary and Vaibhav Chaudhary violated all the above provisions mentioned in the Code of Conduct for DUSU election 2023-24. The chief election office is requested to take necessary action against them as per rules prescribed in this regard. The local police are also being informed in this regard,” the letter read. The ABVP claimed their campaign was peaceful and alleged that students associated with Left parties and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were spreading “fake information” about them. The candidates were requesting students as per the Code of Conduct to cast their votes, the ABVP said.

The ABVP said that the college administration should not interfere in such matters with an “ill political intention” and should give equal opportunity to every candidate willing to contest, it said.

