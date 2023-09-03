Left Menu

LuLu group CMD Yusuff Ali assures Rs 1 cr every year to institute for disabled in Kerala even after his death

In a rare and heart-touching gesture, LuLu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali has promised a yearly donation of Rs one crore to an art centre here for differently abled children and assured that the contribution would continue even after his death.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:40 IST
LuLu group CMD Yusuff Ali assures Rs 1 cr every year to institute for disabled in Kerala even after his death
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare and heart-touching gesture, LuLu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali has promised a yearly donation of Rs one crore to an art centre here for differently abled children and assured that the contribution would continue even after his death. In addition to that, Ali, also a Padma Shri awardee, also donated Rs 1.5 crore to the institute -- Different Arts Centre (DAC) -- which works to recognise and hone the art skills of differently abled children.

At an event organised by the institute here for the launch of the logo of the Kasargod Diversity Research Centre, the NRI businessman said that according to the government figures there were over 8 lakh differently abled children in the state.

''It is also our social obligation to ensure these children get a good education and not just that of the parents of these children or the institute,'' he said.

In order to ensure that social obligation is fulfilled, Ali said he will donate Rs 1.5 crore to the DAC and handed over a cheque for the same to Gopinath Muthukad, the Executive Director of DAC's Academy of Magical Sciences.

In addition to that, during the event the businessman also promised a yearly donation of Rs one crore to the DAC and said that the contribution would continue even after his lifetime.

''Every year this institute will get Rs one crore. It will continue even after my death. I will tell my team and will also put it down in writing to ensure that. Every January that amount will reach this institute,'' Ali said.

Subsequently, in a social media post, Muthukad thanked the businessman for his generous donation and his promise to continue helping out the DAC even after his death.

LuLu group international owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023