Students consider teachers as role models: Atishi

Students consider teachers as their role models and strive to emulate them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.

Addressing teachers while giving away the MCD teachers' awards, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the evolution of students as better human beings depends on their teachers.

''Teachers have a very significant role in the lives of students, especially in the primary section. As a teacher, one must remember that for students, they are no less than gods. Students consider teachers as their role models and strive to emulate them. This is a significant responsibility,'' she said.

Atishi further said the Delhi government has been working for many years to bring a change to the schools run by it, but the real change has to be driven by the teachers.

''As a government, we are there to provide support in this education revolution, but the lead role belongs to the teachers and principals. The future of children depends on the efforts of their teachers in schools. The government can only support and facilitate the teachers, but the real change has to be driven by them,'' she said.

A total of 99 teachers and principals from schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were conferred with the MCD Teachers' Award by Atishi. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were also present at the event.

The education minister said all problems of the MCD schools will be resolved in the next two years.

''Teachers are our top priority and we will focus on resolving all their problems, whether those are related to salaries, sanitation or security in schools,'' she added.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Atishi, Oberoi said the role of teachers is extremely important in children's lives as they monitor their development and integration with the society.

''Education is the foremost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP as they believe it is the key to a better world. We are working tirelessly to create such an education model in the MCD schools that will be appreciated the world over,'' she said.

Iqbal said the MCD schools will soon be transformed.

''The Mission Buniyaad project to strengthen the foundational skills of children might have been launched recently, but our MCD school teachers have been doing that work for decades. With the efforts of the chief minister and the MCD, a transformation will soon be seen in the MCD schools too,'' he said.

