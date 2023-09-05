Power corridors no more corrupt: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there is no corruption in the power corridors of the nation anymore, with the corrupt either behind bars or on the run.

Dhankhar made the remarks while addressing a gathering here of pensioners from across Hadoti at a pensioners' felicitation ceremony. The event was also attended by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

''There is no corruption in power corridors anymore,'' the VP said.

He said there has developed a kind of environment in the country where everybody can exhibit their talent and exploit their potential.

The country today tops the world in data consumption, internet use, and online transactions, he said. ''When so much so good is happening, I don't understand why some people get so uneasy. Anyway, I have nothing to do with politics and I am not a stakeholder in politics,'' Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the political parties do have the right to do their politics, but if they don't debate, don't dialogue, and don't discuss, it is not possible.

Dhankar said India has maintained and retained its thousands of years of culture and has always kept discussion, and dialogue at the front. ''This is our achievement … no one can be allowed to disgrace our institutions.'' Dhankhar called upon the retired teachers to work for free and oppose the prevalent tendency to work for selfish gains.

The vice president also recalled his teachers in school and college days and said though he was born in the Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, his actual birth took place in Chittorgarh Army School.

The VP along with Om Birla and Joshi felicitated the pensioners on this occasion. Dhankhar landed in Kota Tuesday morning and held separate interactions with coaching students and former students of Chittorgarh Army School before flying for Jaipur in the evening.

