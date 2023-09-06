Left Menu

Only North Gate to remain open during G20 Summit: JNU admin

In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only North Gate Main Gate of the JNU Campus will remain open from 0900 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 0600 AM Sep 11, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:47 IST
  • India

In view of restrictions imposed due to G20 Summit, the JNU administration has said that only the North Gate of the campus will remain open from September 7 to September 11.

The North Gate (also called the main gate) will remain open from 9 pm on September 7 to 6 am on September 11 and all other gates will remain closed, the administration said in a circular. "In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and over all security concerns, only North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Campus will remain open from 09:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2023. All other gates will remain closed during this period," the circular read.

"This circular is being issued with the approval of the competent authority," they added.

