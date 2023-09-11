Left Menu

Demand to hold students union election in JNU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:53 IST
Demand to hold students union election in JNU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several student organisations on Monday wrote to the JNU administration, seeking the commencement of the students union election process for the academic session 2023-24.

Noting that student union elections have not been held in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after 2019, these organisations said that they “should not be deprived of the opportunity to contest.” A meeting was held on September 10 to discuss the issue and 16 student groups including the All India Students Association (AISA), NSUI and AIDSO participated in it.

“We have reached a unanimous consensus that the JNUSU elections should be held as per the norms laid out by the JNUSU constitution and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations with a duly elected student Election Committee at the helm of the election process and without any interference from the administration,” said the letter from these outfits to JNU's Dean of Students.

“We demand that the Dean of Students initiate and expedite the steps necessary for the commencement of the JNUSU election,'' it said The entire election process should be completed under the aegis of a student-elected Election Committee, as laid out in the JNUSU constitution, it said.

''We demand that your office and administration do not interfere in the election process under any pretext that violates the JNUSU constitution,” the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023