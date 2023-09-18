Left Menu

DU VC takes stock of preparations for student union elections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangments, including security measures, for the September 22 student union (DUSU) elections.

The VC took stock of the pre-election situation and discussed with university officials, college principals, provosts of halls and hostels and police officials the preparations for the elections, according to a DU statement.

It said the vice chancellor asked everyone to ''leave no stone unturned'' to ensure that the DUSU elections are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

DUSU Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Shekhar said that the college elections will be held through the paper ballot.

Voting for DUSU will be held through electronic voting machines (EVM).

To ensure flawless use of EVMs on the election day, training sessions of designated staff from colleges have been organised with the help of executives from Monday to Wednesday, he said.

He said that EVMs will be delivered to colleges on September 21 and colleges will be responsible for their security.

''To ensure that DUSU votes are cast first, EVMs should be placed prior to paper ballot boxes. Polling timings are from 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes,'' Shekar said.

After voting, the EVMs will be sealed in boxes in the presence of student representatives and the election officer and sent to the Multipurpose Hall of the University Stadium in the North Campus.

The respective college must obtain the handover receipt from the returning officer, the statement from DU administration said.

''Counting of votes will take place in the conference centre. Any matter pertaining to college elections is to be resolved by the Grievance Committee constituted in the college itself and not by the DUSU-Election Office,'' the statement read.

