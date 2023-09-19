One student electrocuted to death, 4 others injured while carrying Ganesh idol in Cuttack

A student of a private university died of electrocution and four others sustained serious burn injuries on Tuesday when the tractor in which they were travelling with a Ganesh idol came in contact with an 11 KV electric wire in Naraj area of Cuttack city, police said. The incident took place when the students of a private university were carrying the Ganesh idol to their institution. The injured have been rushed to a private hospital in serious condition for treatment.

The flag atop the Ganesh idol came in contact with the 11 KV wire leading to the vehicle getting charged. The students occupying the tractor along with the idol got electric shock and one of them died on the spot and others sustained serious injuries.

In another incident, a youth from the Shantipalli area in Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar was drowned while immersing an idol of Lord Viswakarma in the Kuakhai river on the outskirts of the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)