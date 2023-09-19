Left Menu

Panel of Delhi Congress leaders to aid NSUI in DUSU elections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:06 IST
  India
  • India

The Delhi unit of Congress has formed a panel of its leaders who are also former members of the NSUI to help the students' group during the Delhi University Students' Union elections, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.

Five Delhi Congress leaders are part of the committee – former DUSU president Amit Malik, former president of NSUI (North Campus) Anil Bhardwaj, former presidents of NSUI (Delhi) Kamal Kant Sharma and Neeraj Basoya and former NSUI and Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik, the Congress leader said.

''Even though a committee has been formed, the Delhi Congress will not involve itself directly in the DUSU polls. The panel will work as a help desk for the NSUI. If they (NSUI) need any assistance and approach the panel, we will help them out,'' a senior Delhi Congress leader told PTI.

Earlier, party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely had announced that senior Congress leaders will campaign for NSUI candidates in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Congress Working Committee member Alka Lamba, the party's former Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary and ex-MLAs Nasib Singh and Bisham Sharma will campaign for the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidates, Lovely said.

The party has begun preparations for the DUSU elections at all districts and blocks, and meetings were convened to mobilise support for the NSUI candidates, Delhi Congress said in a statement.

Announcing the names of 26 campaigners for the DUSU elections, Lovely appealed to Congress workers to make door-to-door visits in their respective areas to ensure support for the NSUI candidates.

The NSUI has fielded Hitesh Gulia for the president's post in the DUSU elections. Abhi Dahiya will contest for the post of vice-president, Yakshana Sharma for secretary and Shubham Kumar Chaudhary for joint secretary.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

