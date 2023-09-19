Left Menu

BIS sets up 6,467 Standards Clubs in schools, colleges across India

The Bureau of Indian Standards BIS on Tuesday said it has established 6,467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges to sensitise youth about the importance of standards in improving quality of life. Since 2021, Standard clubs have been set up in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:46 IST
BIS sets up 6,467 Standards Clubs in schools, colleges across India
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianStandards)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday said it has established 6,467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges to sensitise youth about the importance of standards in improving quality of life. ''By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards and standardisation in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society,'' it said in a statement. Since 2021, Standard clubs have been set up in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, it said.

Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, including 384 clubs in engineering colleges, it added. The student members of these Standards clubs engage in a variety of activities, like Standards writing competitions, quiz competitions, debates, essay writing and poster making, besides visits to laboratories and industrial units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023