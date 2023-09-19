DU to start joint degree, dual degree, joint research programmes

Left Menu

The Delhi University is going to start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes that will also benefit international universities, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday.Members of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, visited the DU and discussed climate change and other issues, a statement from DU said.It said the delegation interacted with the deansheads of departments of subjects like climate change, environment and sustainability, health and life sciences, basic sciences, food and agriculture, dairy and veterinary sciences and economic law and humanities.India and Denmark have very old and traditional relations.

The Delhi University is going to start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes that will also benefit international universities, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday.

Members of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, visited the DU and discussed climate change and other issues, a statement from DU said.

It said the delegation interacted with the deans/heads of departments of subjects like climate change, environment and sustainability, health and life sciences, basic sciences, food and agriculture, dairy and veterinary sciences and economic law and humanities.

''India and Denmark have very old and traditional relations. It is a matter of pride for DU to have a relationship with Copenhagen University, the oldest university in the world,'' the DU VC said.

''The Delhi University will start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes that will also benefit international universities,'' he added.

Henrik Wegener Rector, chancellor of the University of Copenhagen, said, ''We have an extensive history of partnership with India. The joint meeting with a reputed institution of India like the University of Delhi is a matter of pleasure for us''.

