Left Menu

18-year-old lioness dies of heart attack due to old age in Vizag Zoo

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:54 IST
18-year-old lioness dies of heart attack due to old age in Vizag Zoo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old lioness died of a heart attack due to old age at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo), an official said on Sunday.

The lioness, Maheswari, died late Saturday night.

“The cause of death is severe myocardial infarction (heart attack) due to senility (old age) as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon,” Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said in a press release.

Born in 2006 and brought to the Vizag Zoo from Gujarat’s Sakkarbaug Zoo in 2019, Maheshwari has contributed to the cause of conservation and enabled education on Asiatic lions to millions of people, she said. According to Salaria, lions survive for about 16 to 18 years in the wild while Maheswari managed to enter its 19th year of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023