India's take-off moment has arrived, says NITI Aayog VC

India's take-off moment has arrived, backed by the advantage of having the world's largest working population and resilient physical and digital institutions, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:48 IST
India's take-off moment has arrived, backed by the advantage of having the world's largest working population and resilient physical and digital institutions, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Bery said India's economy is at a stage where the private sector has to play a more significant role. The private sector contributes 40 per cent of R&D in the country, while its share in developed countries is 70 per cent, he said. ''This is India's take-off moment... 1/5th of humanity will have rising living standards,'' he said. ''India is on the move, there is no doubt about it... India has the largest working age population in the world, (and) resilient physical and digital institutions,'' he said. Bery pointed at the need to address significant challenges, including managing urbanisation, making regulations consistent and continuous, and adapting to disruptive technologies.

