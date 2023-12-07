Left Menu

FCI to be upgraded to IHM in Jammu soon: Bhagat

The Food Craft Institute (FCI) will soon be upgraded as the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) to cater to the requirement of skilled manpower for the industry in the Jammu region, an official said.

This was informed during the 18th governing body meeting of Food Craft Institution (FCI) held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Saurabh Bhagat here. The proposal, in this regard, has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism for approval, he said.

The meeting accorded approval to purchase a bus for the institute, installation of rooftop panels and creation of hostel facility within the campus.

The Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of the institute, which has tied up with J&K Police for training their jail inmates and kins of martyrs to make them employable. He also lauded FCI for conducting various skill development programmes in the hospitality sector within the campus and other satellite centres, creating more entrepreneurs for the industry.

It was decided in the meeting that soon a mega millet festival would be organised to enable students of FCI to showcase their culinary skills wherein industry leaders and professionals shall be invited, he said. Besides, FCI Jammu has already come up with a booklet of millet recipes. The Commissioner Secretary exhorted FCI to explore opportunities to work with industry leaders and tie up for industrial visits, and visits of industry executives and professionals to the institute. ''This will help the institute to adopt the latest industrial trends in the learning stage of students to equip them with the latest know-how,'' he added.

