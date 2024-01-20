Left Menu

"Shaping Leaders of Tomorrow"- 45 Principals Assemble at National Educator's Leadership Summit 2024 at SRM University-AP

"Shaping Leaders of Tomorrow"- 45 Principals Assemble at National Educator's Leadership Summit 2024 at SRM University-AP
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12: "Schools and universities must join hands for the future of our students", commented Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP, in his session on the Future Trends in Education at the National Educator's Leadership Summit 2024 organised by the varsity on January 06-07, 2024. The two-day Educational Conclave, under the aegis of the Directorate of Admissions, hosted 45 school principals from across 26+ cities in India who participated in addressing the future of national education and the need for emphasising holistic development, skill enhancement and learner-centric approach to empower students and nurture the skills and knowledge essential for their professional growth. Prof. Y Siva Sankar, Director – Admissions, SRM University-AP remarked that the Summit facilitated a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, share practices and collectively chart strategies to implement reforms that will shape the education system of our nation.

Insightful sessions, panel discussions, and interactive lectures were the highlights of the summit. The first day of the conclave featured informative sessions on Empowering Student Leadership, Raising Awareness of Emotional Intelligence in Students, Enhancing Student Entrepreneurship, Effective Classroom Management Techniques and Challenges in Indian Education by the deans and academic leaders of the university. "Students learn by themselves; Creating ideas and building innovations through digital literacy. It is time we adopt an experiential learning approach to disseminate them with skills for the global world", commented Surajit Sen, Principal – Jharkhand Public School during an exchange of views on present Indian education.

Discourses on Future Trends in Education and Insights from Directors of SRM University-AP in promoting Entrepreneurship, Higher Studies and International Collaborations on the final day provided valuable insights to principals encouraging them to implement transformative initiatives in their curriculum to foster holistic development in students.

The National Educator's Leadership Summit successfully concluded with Dr R Premkumar, Registrar; Prof. Y Siva Sankar, Director- Admissions; and Prof. Vishnupad, Dean - Easwari School of Liberal Arts honouring the participating principals with a memento as a token of gratitude for their dynamic participation in the conclave striving towards the collective cause of transforming the future of Indian education.

