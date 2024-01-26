200 NSS female volunteers march in R-Day parade

A 200-strong female volunteers' contingent of National Service Scheme (NSS) participated in the Republic Day Parade on Friday where they marched on Kartavya Path.

The NSS has 3.9 million volunteers in its fold, drawn from 657 universities, 51 directorates and two councils, 20,669 colleges and institutions of higher learning and 11,998 senior secondary schools.

The contingent marched under the command of Ragina Tamang from Sikkim, Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati.

NSS volunteers are known to perform several services for the community in the field of education, health, environment enrichment, rural development, disaster management, 'shramdaan,' cleanliness, blood donation, tree plantation, pulse polio immunisation, gender justice etc.

During 2022-2023, the NSS volunteers donated 1,60,540 units of blood and planted 23,00,239 saplings. A total of 3,000 NSS volunteers participated in 15 national integration camps under the theme 'Yuva Bharat- Sashakt Bharat, Viksit Bharat' across the country.

A total of 11.5 lakh volunteers participated in the countrywide 'Meri Maati Mera Desh Abhiyaan' that culminated on October 31, 2023 at Kartavya Path.

A total of 2.21 lakh NSS volunteers covered 9.98 lakh kilometres during the FIT India Freedom Run 3.0.

