Family of boy who died after being thrashed by school seniors demand action against principal

Family members of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was allegedly beaten up by his seniors at a government school here staged a protest on Friday, demanding action against its principal. They along with others held the demonstration in front of the school in north Delhi. Police on Thursday had registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the incident. During their protest, family members demanded strict action against the school's principal.

''We have met the principal many times just to tell him that he must take strict action against those seniors. We requested CCTV camera footage, but we were sent back with only assurances,'' a family member said.

On January 20, information was received from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the death of the boy during treatment, according to police.

Police said the boy, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was admitted at the emergency ward of the hospital in Ashok Vihar by his father on January 20 at 7 pm.

The patient died during the treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Inquest proceedings were initiated and the statements of the father and other family members of the boy were recorded, he said. The father stated that on January 11, his son, after returning from school, told him that he was beaten up by students of senior classes. The boy had also complained to his father of an injury in his left knee, Meena said.

He took his son to the hospital where he was prescribed some medicines and referred to the orthopedic OPD for further treatment. The OPD was closed on January 11 and the patient did not report to it later, the DCP said.

On January 15, the patient was taken to a private clinic in Rohini, where some other medicines were prescribed, police said.

Later on January 20, as the child's health deteriorated, he was taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital again where he died during treatment. The father has also alleged medical negligence, the DCP said.

A medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem and according to the autopsy report, the death was caused due to septicemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee due to blunt force trauma, Meena said.

The case had been registered under 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC at the Sarai Rohilla police station on the statement of the father and investigation is being carried out, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)