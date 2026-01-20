AI Breakthrough: Delhi Police Cracks Murder Case Using Enhanced CCTV Footage
Delhi Police solved the Shalimar Bagh murder using AI to enhance blurry CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of three men. The case involved the killing of Rachna Yadav, an RWA president and key witness in her husband's murder trial. AI technology clarified suspect images, enabling identification and arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police successfully resolved the murder case of a woman in Shalimar Bagh by employing artificial intelligence to enhance blurred CCTV footage. This technological advancement facilitated the identification and subsequent arrest of three men from Bihar, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Among the arrested individuals was a long-time fugitive accused of orchestrating the murder of 44-year-old Rachna Yadav, a Residents' Welfare Association president. The victim was shot dead near her residence and was scheduled to testify against men implicated in her husband's murder in 2023.
The investigation revealed that the murder was linked to a dispute over a 250-square-yard plot. AI tools played a pivotal role in refining CCTV visuals, ultimately leading to the suspects' identification and arrest through a coordinated effort with multiple law enforcement agencies across states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
