Corporates must contribute towards education of girl child: Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 10:59 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to come forward and contribute towards education of girls.

Dhankhar was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus.

''Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls,'' he said.

Dhankhar said educating a girl can transform an entire generation thereby beginning a revolution.

While inviting students of the college to visit the new Parliament building, he described them are soldiers who will usher the golden period in the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

