Record number of students to take board exams in Nagaland - Over 60,000 set to appear

Over 60,00 students are appearing for this years Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.The examination will continue till March 6.Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests.I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:56 IST
Record number of students to take board exams in Nagaland - Over 60,000 set to appear
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 60,00 students are appearing for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centres across the northeastern state on Monday, officials said.

The examination will continue till March 6.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Deputy Y Patton took to X to wish the students luck for the tests.

''I urge you all to study hard, stay focused, be confident and give your best. Wishing you all good health and may God bless your efforts with success,” Rio said.

Patton added: “May each of you approach the exams with confidence, calm and clarity of mind. Remember, success is not just about marks, but the journey of growth and learning you embark on. May you all excel and emerge victorious in every challenge ahead. Good luck.” Various tribal students' organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation and Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation, have also wished them the best for the board exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

