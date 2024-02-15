DMRC and GSV collaborate to pioneer research in transportation and logistics and advance metro rail technology

The DMRC and Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday joined hands to undertake research in the area of transportation and logistics, more particularly related to metro rail technology, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Metro Bhawan here.

''This historic MoU marks a significant leap towards fostering collaboration, enriching academic endeavours, and establishing a lasting partnership between these two premier institutions,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Both the DMRC and the GSV will now work together to organise studies and research in the area of transportation and logistics, more particularly related to metro rail technology, thereby, promoting research, education, and training; deepening the understanding of scientific, technological, and management issues; establishing a seamless platform for knowledge exchange; fostering innovative solutions across diverse disciplines by combining strengths, and enhancing capacity building through participative learning, it said.

The collaborative efforts are anticipated to ''create ripples of positive change'' in the academic and transportation landscape, the DMRC said.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, who was witness to the signing of the MoU along with GSV Vice Chancellor Manoj Chaudhary and other senior officials, hailed the move.

''This collaboration is indeed a win-win situation for both the institutions, marking a significant step towards contributing to the larger cause of nation building,'' Kumar said. The DMRC, through its premier training academy known as 'Delhi Metro Rail Academy', is imparting customised training since 2002 on various aspects of project planning, implementation of operations and maintenance of rail-based urban transportation systems, etc., it said.

GSV is India's first university in the transportation and logistics sectors. It offers a unique value proposition in applied education, training, skilling and research through experiential learning and academia-industry interface to build top quality manpower, the statement said.

