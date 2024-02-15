Left Menu

IAPT organises national-level online workshop on AI in Physics

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:18 IST
The Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) has organised a national-level online 'Workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Physics: Awareness to Implementation' from Thursday till February 20. The six-day workshop will take place between 6 pm and 7.30 pm, the IAPT said in a statement.

About 140 physics and technology teachers and 60 undergraduate and postgraduate students who have registered for this programme will learn more about AI in SciTech industries, AI in Physics Research, AI in the Classroom, AI in the Learning Sphere and the Future of AI, IAPT said.

Experts who are working in these areas from around the world with more than 20 years of experience have been invited for presentations and interaction with the participants.

''We hope the deliberations and interactions during these six days will catalyse the interests of students and teachers alike, and initiate them to take advantage of the advent of AI Technology for the benefit of society,'' IAPT said.

IAPT is an NGO with a membership of 10,000 plus teachers from across the length and breadth of India and abroad, it said.

It works for the empowerment of the students and teachers through its focussed programmes in the area of physics and allied sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

