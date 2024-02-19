Left Menu

TN Budget announcements highlights

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:55 IST
TN Budget announcements highlights
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of the announcements made in the TN Budget Estimates for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly by state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday: Tamizh Pudhalvan: Rs 360 crore for the monthly Rs 1,000 aid to government school students from sixth to twelfth standard scheme IT Park in Coimbatore: Rs 1,100 crore Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam: Rs 3,500 crore for 8 lakh houses at a unit cost of Rs 3.50 lakh by 2030 Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam: Rs 1,000 crore Textile Parks in Virudhunagar and Salem districts: Rs 2,483 crore Tholkudi basic amenities in tribal habitations and improving living standards: Rs 1,000 crore Restoration of Adyar River: Rs 1,500 crore Hi-Tech labs and smart classrooms: Rs 960 crore Developing major beaches for Blue Flag certification: Rs 250 crore Restoration of irrigation tanks and ponds in Panchayat unions: Rs 500 crore Hi-Tech film city in Poonamallee: Rs 500 crore New Skill Labs in 100 government and aided engineering, arts & science colleges: Rs 200 crores Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Thoothukudi Education loans to one lakh college students Plug and play facilities in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvallur districts Credit disbursement to SHGs: Rs 35,000 crore TN Artificial Intelligence Mission Renovation of thousand-year-old temples: Rs 100 crore Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Thittam to rescue 5 lakh families from poverty by providing assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024