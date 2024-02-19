TN Budget announcements highlights

Following are the highlights of the announcements made in the TN Budget Estimates for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly by state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday: Tamizh Pudhalvan: Rs 360 crore for the monthly Rs 1,000 aid to government school students from sixth to twelfth standard scheme IT Park in Coimbatore: Rs 1,100 crore Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam: Rs 3,500 crore for 8 lakh houses at a unit cost of Rs 3.50 lakh by 2030 Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam: Rs 1,000 crore Textile Parks in Virudhunagar and Salem districts: Rs 2,483 crore Tholkudi basic amenities in tribal habitations and improving living standards: Rs 1,000 crore Restoration of Adyar River: Rs 1,500 crore Hi-Tech labs and smart classrooms: Rs 960 crore Developing major beaches for Blue Flag certification: Rs 250 crore Restoration of irrigation tanks and ponds in Panchayat unions: Rs 500 crore Hi-Tech film city in Poonamallee: Rs 500 crore New Skill Labs in 100 government and aided engineering, arts & science colleges: Rs 200 crores Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Thoothukudi Education loans to one lakh college students Plug and play facilities in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvallur districts Credit disbursement to SHGs: Rs 35,000 crore TN Artificial Intelligence Mission Renovation of thousand-year-old temples: Rs 100 crore Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Thittam to rescue 5 lakh families from poverty by providing assistance.

