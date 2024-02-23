Left Menu

Nagaland CM Rio inaugurates Khelo India University Games wrestling event in Kohima

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-02-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 23:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday inaugurated the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG-Asthalaxmi) wrestling event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Nagaland is hosting the KIUG-Asthalaxmi for wrestling event - freestyle and Greco-Roman style for men and free style for women - which is being participated by grapplers from around 100 universities representing the eight zones of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said KIUG was first held in Odisha in 2020 after the resounding success of Khelo India School Games and Khelo India Youth Games in the preceding years by the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

''Today, the university games under the Khelo India Scheme of the government of India has risen to highest standards with participation from over 200 universities annually,'' he said.

The games are organised with the objective to create aspirational values amongst budding players, benchmark technical conduct with international standards, create a platform for talent identification, ensure long-term athlete development and reduce dropouts, and finally to promote sporting culture, he said.

The purpose of KIUG is also to create a strong interlinked system of education and sports and make it a breeding ground for champions and finally to give a boost to sports infrastructure and strengthen the sports ecosystem in the universities, he said.

Rio conveyed gratefulness to the central government under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi for giving Nagaland the opportunity to host the 4th edition of KIUG that too in the discipline of wrestling, which is one of the favourite sports among the people of the state.

Around 240 athletes and over 80 officials are in the state for the wrestling competition which will conclude on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

