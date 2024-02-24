Left Menu

Karnataka govt gives nod for upgrading Raichur science center

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Saturday said the cabinet has approved the proposal for upgrading the existing sub-regional science centre in Raichur district as Category-2 science centre. Under his chairmanship at the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board, a Sub-Regional Science Center was established spanning 10 acres in Raichur, with necessary funding facilitated.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST
Karnataka govt gives nod for upgrading Raichur science center
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Saturday said the cabinet has approved the proposal for upgrading the existing sub-regional science centre in Raichur district as Category-2 science centre. The upgradation estimated to cost Rs 22.25 crore has received cabinet endorsement, he said. In a statement released on Saturday, Boseraju highlighted the pivotal role of Science Centers and Planetariums in fostering scientific curiosity and understanding among students, educators, and the public across the state. Under his chairmanship at the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board, a Sub-Regional Science Center was established spanning 10 acres in Raichur, with necessary funding facilitated. In pursuit of advancing this science centre, Boseraju personally engaged with the Union Minister of Culture in Delhi, advocating for its upgrade, it said. "The positive response from the central government led to a comprehensive assessment by a central team, conducted in adherence to the guidelines outlined in the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science by the National Council of Science Museum. Subsequently, based on the team's report, a proposal was presented to the cabinet for upgrading the centre to a Category-2 Science Centre. Following meticulous deliberation, the proposal garnered unanimous approval during the Cabinet meeting," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024