Outfits protest over Kerala Veterinary varsity student's death

Members of various outfits on Wednesday staged protests against the recent death of a student of the Kerala Veterinary University in Wayanad district and clashed with the police at the state Secretariat's main gate here.

Workers of the Congress, its youth and women's wings, students unit of the IUML and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marched to the Secretariat here and laid siege to its gate in front of MG Road here.

Initially, activists of IUML's student wing, Muslim Students Federation (MSF), protested before the barricades set up in front of the Secretariat and then blocked half of MG Road.

Later, they clashed with the police personnel deployed there.

Soon, they were joined by the activists of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress and AAP workers and the protestors, many of them women, shouted slogans of ''go back'' at the police.

As per visuals of the multi-organisation protest, police resorted to the use of water cannons and lathis a few times to disperse the crowd, but it was not successful.

Many women were also seen climbing atop the barricades set up in front of the Secretariat's main gate.

