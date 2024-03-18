Left Menu

Gauhati University students, ABVP members clash on varsity campus

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:58 IST
Students of Gauhati University (GU) and ABVP members clashed on the varsity campus in the city's Jalukbari area on Monday after the latter allegedly tore down anti-CAA posters, police said.

The BJP’s student wing, however, denied the accusation.

Several students sustained injuries during the chaos, prompting top officials to swiftly respond to the scene, police added.

Members of the Post-Graduate Students Union (PGSU), GU's elected student body, asserted that ABVP members tore down anti-CAA posters displayed at a university gate, sparking confrontations that escalated into a physical altercation.

ABVP, which was conducting a meeting in a hall on the university premises, refuted PGSU's claim and alleged that its members faced anti-CAA slogans and were obstructed from entering the premises.

Injured students received treatment at a nearby hospital, police said. ''Our top officials promptly arrived at the scene, and the situation has now been brought under control,'' they added.

