Jindal Stainless, IIT-Kharagpur partner to work on metallurgical projects

Jindal Stainless Ltd and IIT Kharagpur will jointly work on metallurgical projects like primary alloy production and materials characterisation.

It is an industry-academia collaboration, under which the premier educational institution will offer technical and operational solutions, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The collaboration will work together on metallurgical projects, such as process optimisation, materials characterisation, and primary alloy production, it said.

''The partnership will enable us to harness research in metallurgy and translate it into tangible solutions that benefit the industry.

''We are committed to shape the trajectory of stainless steel technology and making substantial strides in the industry, contributing to our collective pursuit of an atmanirbhar India,'' JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIT Kharagpur will provide technical consultancy and engage in academic and industrial research to enhance productivity and process improvements, JSL said.

