Lok Sabha polls: Maharashtra govt staffer suspended for 'campaigning'
A Maharashtra government employee from Nanded district was suspended after he was found to be allegedly campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Saturday. U S Dhote, who works with the Naygaon Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly shared a message through WhatsApp in contravention of government rules.
- Country:
- India
A Maharashtra government employee from Nanded district was suspended after he was found to be allegedly "campaigning" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Saturday. U S Dhote, who works with the Naygaon Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly shared a message through WhatsApp in contravention of government rules. After learning that he was ''campaigning'' through the message, the Nanded Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer suspended Dhote for violating the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads, District Service Rules, 1967, the official said. Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U S Dhote
- Maharashtra
- District Service Rules
- Lok Sabha
- Nanded
ALSO READ
Maharashtra key seats: Pawar vs Pawar in Baramati, Gadkari eyeing third win from Nagpur
Lok Sabha polls: Maratha quota, infrastructure key issues in Maharashtra
Acclaimed writer-filmmaker Shashi Dubey awarded Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy Award
"BJP used funds from electoral bonds to topple governments": Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra
9.2 crore persons eligible to cast vote for 48 LS seats in Maharashtra