Left Menu

Today’s youth don’t run after govt jobs but are job creators: Piyush Goyal

Todays youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation, Goyal said.In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi took strong steps to strengthen Indias economy. He attempted to bring in good governance in all areas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 09:32 IST
Today’s youth don’t run after govt jobs but are job creators: Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Today's youth don't run after government jobs but have become job creators, Union minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He was addressing a meeting Saturday night of the residents of Adarsh Welfare Association in Malad suburb of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting as a BJP candidate.

BJP's incumbent North Mumbai Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty also addressed the meeting and requested the housing complex members to vote for Goyal.

"Today's young men and women don't run after government jobs (but) with their talents become job creators. Today's youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation," Goyal said.

"In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi took strong steps to strengthen India's economy. He attempted to bring in good governance in all areas. He brought in many schemes for the welfare of the poor," the Commerce and Industry minister said.

PM Modi worked to bring India from the five fragile economies to the top five economies, the minister said.

By 2047, India will become a developed country and have a 10 times bigger economy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024