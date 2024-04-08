Left Menu

Of these 204 remain in the fray in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani, he said.In Parbhani, seven candidates withdrew their nomination forms, leaving 34 contestants in the fray, an official said.Ruling alliance candidate Mahadev Jankar, who is also president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, has been allotted the symbol whistle, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:16 IST
Lok Sabha: 204 candidates in the fray for 8 Maharashtra seats that will go to polls on Apr 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 204 candidates are in the fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, an official said on Monday.

Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations, he added.

''There were 299 valid nominations. Of these 204 remain in the fray in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani,'' he said.

In Parbhani, seven candidates withdrew their nomination forms, leaving 34 contestants in the fray, an official said.

Ruling alliance candidate Mahadev Jankar, who is also president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, has been allotted the symbol 'whistle', he added. Jankar will take on MP Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Panjabrao Dakh (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).

