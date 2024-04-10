Left Menu

Odisha CM forms ‘manifesto committee’ to help BJD prepare poll document

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:33 IST
Odisha Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday constituted a 'manifesto committee' for drafting the party's poll document ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. The 38-member panel, headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, will also seek public suggestions for preparing the manifesto.

"The committee will have discussions with various sections of society... and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a 'New Odisha, Empowered Odisha'," Patnaik said in an official notification.

Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convenor of the committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra will be the co-convenor, officials said.

The general elections and assembly polls will be held in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.

The state has 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

