54 Candidates to Contest May 20 Lok Sabha Elections in Jharkhand

54 candidates remain in contention for 3 Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats (Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag) after withdrawals. Chatra has the most candidates (22), followed by Hazaribag (17) and Koderma (15). 3 candidates have withdrawn from Chatra and Koderma. 11 candidates, including Hemant Soren's wife, will contest the Gandey Assembly bypoll. Nomination process for May 25 polls concludes with 118 candidates filing nominations. Seizures worth Rs 74 crore made during election period in Jharkhand.

As many as 54 candidates remain in the fray after withdrawal of names in three constituencies for the May 20 Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.

The nomination process on these seats-Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribag-had started on April 26 and the last date for nomination withdrawal was May 6.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar said that Chatra has the highest 22 candidates. A total of 17 candidates are in fray from Hazaribag, while 15 from Koderma.

As many as three candidates—one from Chatra and two from Koderma—withdrew their names from the elections, he said.

A total of 11 candidates, including Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will contest the Gandey Assembly bypoll, which will be held on May 20.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls concluded on Monday with 118 candidates filing their nomination papers in Jharkhand.

Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur will go to polls on May 25.

Kumar said that goods and cash worth more than Rs 74 crore have been seized in Jharkhand, ever since the notification for the elections was announced.

