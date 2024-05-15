Case against 2 poll personnel in Palghar for failure to distribute voter slips
Case against 2 poll personnel in Palghar for failure to distribute voter slips
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against two booth level officers for allegedly not distributing voter slips to electors in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the Lok Sabha election scheduled on May 20, an official said on Wednesday.
The duo, deputy teachers at a Zilla Parishad school in Dahanu, had been appointed as booth level officers for the election work, the official from Kasa police station said.
They were assigned the task of collecting and distributing the voter slips but they ignored it, he said.
Based on a complaint by a naib tehsilar (revenue officer), the police on Tuesday registered a case against the two persons under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the Representation
- Dahanu
- Palghar
- Kasa
- Maharashtra's
- Zilla Parishad
ALSO READ
Palghar Hotel Fire Injures Seven Employees
BJP fields Hemant Savara, son of late Vishnu Savara, from Palghar in LS polls
15-year-old girl gang-raped in Palghar; two held
Builder's Employee Abducted, Tortured in Palghar; Two Arrested
Case against 2 persons in Palghar for posting child pornographic content on social media