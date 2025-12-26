Left Menu

Palghar to get multi-speciality civil hospital, trauma care centre

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-12-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 12:26 IST
Palghar to get multi-speciality civil hospital, trauma care centre
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has announced major projects aimed at providing high-quality health services to the tribal population, an official said.

A district civil hospital project, which has been in the works since the formation of the district, is expected to be fully operational within a year, offering comprehensive multi-speciality facilities, Palghar Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad said.

Apart from this, Manor Trauma Care Centre is nearing completion and is slated to open in the next few months, providing life-saving support near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, he said.

Palghar MP Dr Hemant Sawra said he has been consistently trying to get Central and state funds to ensure these facilities are completed on schedule.

The administration is making ''all-out efforts'' to improve health services in a phased manner, specifically tailored for the district's tribal residents, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Santosh Chowdhari said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025