Palghar to get multi-speciality civil hospital, trauma care centre

The administration in Maharashtra's Palghar district has announced major projects aimed at providing high-quality health services to the tribal population, an official said.

A district civil hospital project, which has been in the works since the formation of the district, is expected to be fully operational within a year, offering comprehensive multi-speciality facilities, Palghar Civil Surgeon Dr Ramdas Marad said.

Apart from this, Manor Trauma Care Centre is nearing completion and is slated to open in the next few months, providing life-saving support near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, he said.

Palghar MP Dr Hemant Sawra said he has been consistently trying to get Central and state funds to ensure these facilities are completed on schedule.

The administration is making ''all-out efforts'' to improve health services in a phased manner, specifically tailored for the district's tribal residents, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Santosh Chowdhari said on Thursday.

