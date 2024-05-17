Left Menu

"IIHMR Foundation Joins Forces to Boost Healthcare Startups"

IIHMR Startups, initiated by IIHMR Foundation, has signed an MoU with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and HCG Hospital, Jaipur, to support healthcare startups. Focus areas include clinical research, device validation, technology implementation, and CSR initiatives. This collaboration aims to exchange expertise and resources, enhancing both academic and industry innovation.

IIHMR Startups, an initiative of IIHMR Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (BMCHRC) and HCG Hospital, Jaipur, to provide support and growth opportunities to healthcare startups.

Key areas of focus will include clinical research, device validation, technology implementation and comprehensive support for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, IIHMR Foundation Co-Founder P R Sodani said.

''The collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and HCG Hospital will allow both institutes to exchange expertise and resources, and further build on each other's strength. This will prove to be a stride between academic know-how and industry innovation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

