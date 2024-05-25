Delhi High Court Steps in: NEET Candidate Fights for Grace Marks After Torn OMR Sheet

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the NTA on a petition by a 19-year-old NEET candidate seeking grace marks after she received a torn OMR sheet.

Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre on the petition by the candidate and directed preservation of her original OMR (Optical mark recognition (sheet). OMR sheet for exams is a pre-printed paper security document and contains personal information of the candidate like name, date of birth etc.

''List for disposal on 8 July 2024. The respondents are directed to preserve the original OMR sheets relating to the petitioner in this case,'' said the court in an order passed on May 20.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, said she appeared in the NEET UG -2024 on May 5 and found that the seal cover, first page of the question paper of physics portion and the OMR sheet were torn vertically.

A new question paper and OMR sheet, the petitioner said, was provided to her after a delay of around 30 minutes but she was given only 10 extra minutes to complete her examination.

The petition alleged that she suffered due to NTA's conduct as she was denied a fresh OMR sheet for around 30 minutes and was finally provided with a fresh OMR sheet and question paper after an ''unreasonable delay''.

She claimed that she had already attempted 60 questions in the old question paper and could not attempt all questions in the new question paper properly with focus and concentration.

''Petitioner is severely prejudiced because of the act of the Respondent No.1, as she was not treated in parity with the other candidates due to the events which transpired inside the examination hall. She was not given an occasion to complete the paper in the same manner as the other examinees as her OMR sheet was torn,'' the petition said.

''In light of the foregoing facts and circumstances it is most respectfully prayed that this Hon'ble Court may be pleased to... Issue a writ of declaration or any appropriate writ, order or direction to direct Respondent No.1 to give grace marks to the Petitioner,'' the plea urged the court.

