Left Menu

UP: School headmaster accused of raping girl student in Saharanpur arrested

Jain said that on May 22, on the complaint of the father of the girl, police had registered a case against Singh. It is alleged that he called the student to his home and raped her.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:33 IST
UP: School headmaster accused of raping girl student in Saharanpur arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday arrested a school headmaster accused of raping a minor student here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that police arrested Sanyasi Singh for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old class seven student. He was arrested from near Ghaas Mandi Tiraha, police said. Jain said that on May 22, on the complaint of the father of the girl, police had registered a case against Singh. It is alleged that he called the student to his home and raped her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024