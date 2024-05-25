UP: School headmaster accused of raping girl student in Saharanpur arrested
Jain said that on May 22, on the complaint of the father of the girl, police had registered a case against Singh. It is alleged that he called the student to his home and raped her.
PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Saturday arrested a school headmaster accused of raping a minor student here, police said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that police arrested Sanyasi Singh for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old class seven student. He was arrested from near Ghaas Mandi Tiraha, police said. Jain said that on May 22, on the complaint of the father of the girl, police had registered a case against Singh. It is alleged that he called the student to his home and raped her.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jain
- Singh
- Sagar Jain
- Sanyasi
- Ghaas Mandi Tiraha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain facing corruption charges can never be welcomed in BJP: Anurag Thakur to PTI.
People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain never welcome in BJP: Anurag Thakur
Haryana Leaders CM Manohar Lal Saini and Bhupinder Singh Hooda Encourage Voting with Morning Walk
Simarjeet Singh's Brilliance Restricts RR to Meager 141/5
Ex-JJP MLA Satvinder Singh Rana Embraces Congress