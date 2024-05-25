UP: School headmaster accused of raping girl student in Saharanpur arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a school headmaster accused of raping a minor student here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that police arrested Sanyasi Singh for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old class seven student. He was arrested from near Ghaas Mandi Tiraha, police said. Jain said that on May 22, on the complaint of the father of the girl, police had registered a case against Singh. It is alleged that he called the student to his home and raped her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)