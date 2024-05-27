Left Menu

Odisha's Visually Impaired Students Ace Class 10 Exam

All nine visually impaired students from the Red Cross School for the Blind in Odisha's Ganjan district have successfully passed their Class 10 exams. The students, trained with Braille textbooks, took the exams with the assistance of helper-writers. Notably, Bharati Bisoyi secured a B2 grade, and all are eager to pursue further education.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:23 IST
Odisha's Visually Impaired Students Ace Class 10 Exam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

All the nine visually impaired students of a school for the blind in Odisha's Ganjan district cleared the annual high school certificate or class 10 examination.

The nine visually impaired students, including five girls, cleared the examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, said principal of the Red Cross School for the Blind, Ambapua, Priya Ranjan Mahakuda. A girl student secured B2 grade by securing 360 out of 600 marks, seven students got C grade and one passed in D grade, he said. The results of the annual Class 10 (matriculation) examination were declared by the BSE on Sunday. In the classroom, the students are taught through the Braille textbooks. They, however, appeared in the examination through helper-writer.

Bharati Bisoyi, a visually impaired student in the school, who has secured B2 grade in the examination, and the other students who cleared the examination want to pursue higher education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024