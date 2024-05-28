NSDC and ILO Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Global Skill Development

Advancing its Skill Mission, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced a strategic partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO). This collaboration aims to promote skill development and lifelong learning both in India and globally, equipping individuals with essential competencies and qualifications to boost employability and foster sustainable economic growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, and Mr. Sangheon Lee, Director of the Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department at ILO. The signing ceremony, attended by Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of MSDE, highlighted the shared commitment of both organizations to leverage their strengths in talent development.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH): A significant component of the partnership is the implementation of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). This digital transformation aims to streamline skill development initiatives, making them more efficient, accessible, and impactful on a global scale. SIDH will help governments, workers, and employers in ILO’s member countries digitize systems, processes, skills delivery, and job matching based on a cost-effective model.

2. Policy and Platform Support: Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari emphasized MSDE’s dedication to creating policies and platforms that support lifelong learning and continuous skill development. The partnership aims to enhance public-private collaborations, knowledge exchange, and the development of micro-credentials. It will also promote Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through a global knowledge-sharing platform.

3. Global Skill Standards and Mobility: By aligning Indian qualifications with global standards, the partnership seeks to improve the mobility and employability of Indian workers internationally. Digital tools will be developed to assess and compare Indian workers' skills and qualifications with those required in potential destination countries.

4. Enhancing Sector Skill Councils (SSCs): The collaboration will work on enhancing SSCs, promoting quality apprenticeships, work-based learning, and sustainable enterprises. This will help in developing a pool of skilled Indian youth ready for global opportunities, particularly in remotely delivered knowledge work.

5. Regional Qualification Frameworks: Shri Ved Mani Tiwari highlighted the potential for developing regional qualification frameworks, such as the South Asian Qualification Framework, which would benefit youth from neighboring countries as well.

6. Innovative Learning Programs: The partnership will focus on creating flexible and inclusive learning programs. These initiatives will ensure that skills development remains relevant and accessible to all societal segments, fostering adaptability among learners.

Statements from Key Officials:Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari: He lauded the partnership, emphasizing its role in digitizing skill development initiatives and enhancing their global impact. He stressed the importance of lifelong learning and continuous skill development to navigate market disruptions and create a sustainable future.

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari: He described the MoU as a significant milestone for India's skill ecosystem, noting that the partnership will align Indian qualifications with global standards and create opportunities for Indian youth in the international workforce.

Mr. Sangheon Lee: He highlighted the potential of combining NSDC’s technological capacity with ILO’s standard-setting functions to significantly improve training access and quality globally. He emphasized the importance of the partnership in promoting social justice through skills development.

The NSDC and ILO partnership aims to transform skill development initiatives by fostering collaboration, leveraging digital tools, and enhancing global standards. This strategic collaboration is set to empower individuals with essential skills, boost employability, and drive sustainable economic growth both in India and around the world.