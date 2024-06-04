Left Menu

Record Number of Candidates Achieve Top Rank in NEET-UG 2024

Sixty-seven candidates bagged the top rank in the NEET-UG 2024, predominantly from Rajasthan. This year, the exam witnessed a 56.4% qualification rate. Among the top scorers, 14 were girls. The merit list will use a tie-breaking formula prioritizing Biology, Chemistry, and Physics scores. The exam was held in 13 languages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:53 IST
Record Number of Candidates Achieve Top Rank in NEET-UG 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented feat, sixty-seven candidates have secured the top rank in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, with a majority hailing from Rajasthan. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced these results on Tuesday, highlighting a notable performance by the state's students.

The examination, which is a gateway to medical education in India, saw a 56.4% qualification rate this year. Among the top scorers, 14 are females, reflecting a balanced gender representation.

The candidates shared the top rank by scoring the 99.997129 percentile. To determine the final merit list, a tie-breaking formula will be employed, giving preference based on higher scores in Biology, followed by Chemistry and Physics. The exam conducted in multiple languages also witnessed an increase in the qualifying marks range this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024