Record Number of Candidates Achieve Top Rank in NEET-UG 2024

In an unprecedented feat, sixty-seven candidates have secured the top rank in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, with a majority hailing from Rajasthan. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced these results on Tuesday, highlighting a notable performance by the state's students.

The examination, which is a gateway to medical education in India, saw a 56.4% qualification rate this year. Among the top scorers, 14 are females, reflecting a balanced gender representation.

The candidates shared the top rank by scoring the 99.997129 percentile. To determine the final merit list, a tie-breaking formula will be employed, giving preference based on higher scores in Biology, followed by Chemistry and Physics. The exam conducted in multiple languages also witnessed an increase in the qualifying marks range this year.

