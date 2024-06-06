IIT Delhi Launches Cutting-Edge Certificate Programme in Data Analytics

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a 7-month Certificate Programme in Data Analytics for Business Applications. Designed to cater to early and mid-career professionals, the programme offers comprehensive training in descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics.

This initiative comes in response to the growing global significance of data-driven decision-making in business. With the analytics industry in India predicted to reach a market size of $118.7 billion by 2026, the programme aims to arm participants with the necessary skills for complex problem-solving and strategic innovation.

Participants will engage in live online sessions, hands-on learning, and industry-oriented insights led by esteemed IITD faculty. The curriculum includes practical training in key tools such as Python, SPSS, SQL, KNIME, and Orange. Upon completion, attendees will receive a prestigious certificate from IIT Delhi.

