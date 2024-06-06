Left Menu

IIT Delhi Launches Cutting-Edge Certificate Programme in Data Analytics

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a 7-month Certificate Programme in Data Analytics for Business Applications. This programme aims to equip professionals from diverse backgrounds with essential data analytics skills needed to navigate and excel in today's data-driven business landscape.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a 7-month Certificate Programme in Data Analytics for Business Applications. Designed to cater to early and mid-career professionals, the programme offers comprehensive training in descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics.

This initiative comes in response to the growing global significance of data-driven decision-making in business. With the analytics industry in India predicted to reach a market size of $118.7 billion by 2026, the programme aims to arm participants with the necessary skills for complex problem-solving and strategic innovation.

Participants will engage in live online sessions, hands-on learning, and industry-oriented insights led by esteemed IITD faculty. The curriculum includes practical training in key tools such as Python, SPSS, SQL, KNIME, and Orange. Upon completion, attendees will receive a prestigious certificate from IIT Delhi.

