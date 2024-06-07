Delhi Schools Ramp Up CCTV Surveillance

In a bid to enhance surveillance in schools, the Directorate of Education has mandated that a deputy director (school) will now spearhead the command control centre responsible for monitoring CCTV installations across Delhi government schools.

The officer's responsibilities, effective immediately, include overseeing staff assignments to ensure all CCTV operations are efficient and generating daily reports for the additional director of education.

Moreover, the officer will coordinate with nodal officers and heads of schools for actions on untoward incidents and ensure compliance with the new DGS live application, set to provide live CCTV footage access to parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)