Delhi Schools Ramp Up CCTV Surveillance

The Directorate of Education has appointed a deputy director to oversee the command control centre for CCTV monitoring in Delhi government schools. The new role entails ensuring staff assignments for effective functioning, submitting daily reports, and facilitating live streaming for parents through the DGS live application.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance surveillance in schools, the Directorate of Education has mandated that a deputy director (school) will now spearhead the command control centre responsible for monitoring CCTV installations across Delhi government schools.

The officer's responsibilities, effective immediately, include overseeing staff assignments to ensure all CCTV operations are efficient and generating daily reports for the additional director of education.

Moreover, the officer will coordinate with nodal officers and heads of schools for actions on untoward incidents and ensure compliance with the new DGS live application, set to provide live CCTV footage access to parents.

