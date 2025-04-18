Victorious Voyage: INSV Tarini Conquers Cape of Good Hope
INSV Tarini, with two women officers, triumphs in a monumental circumnavigation. The vessel braved harsh oceanic conditions to cross the Cape of Good Hope, marking a significant milestone. This journey highlights the crew's resilience and India's maritime prowess.
- Country:
- India
INSV Tarini, an Indian Naval Sailing Vessel, is making waves as it heads home after completing a monumental crossing of the Cape of Good Hope. Officials confirmed the vessel faced relentless rain, high-velocity winds, and towering waves during the journey.
The vessel embarked on its final leg back to Goa, flagged off from Cape Town by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The mission, Navika Sagar Parikrama II, saw Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A navigating through challenging waters.
During the Cape Town stopover, the vessel became a hub for diplomatic engagements. This successful crossing underscores the crew's exceptional skill and adds a significant chapter to India's maritime exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)