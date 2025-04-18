Left Menu

Victorious Voyage: INSV Tarini Conquers Cape of Good Hope

INSV Tarini, with two women officers, triumphs in a monumental circumnavigation. The vessel braved harsh oceanic conditions to cross the Cape of Good Hope, marking a significant milestone. This journey highlights the crew's resilience and India's maritime prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

INSV Tarini, an Indian Naval Sailing Vessel, is making waves as it heads home after completing a monumental crossing of the Cape of Good Hope. Officials confirmed the vessel faced relentless rain, high-velocity winds, and towering waves during the journey.

The vessel embarked on its final leg back to Goa, flagged off from Cape Town by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The mission, Navika Sagar Parikrama II, saw Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A navigating through challenging waters.

During the Cape Town stopover, the vessel became a hub for diplomatic engagements. This successful crossing underscores the crew's exceptional skill and adds a significant chapter to India's maritime exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

