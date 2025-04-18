Foam on the Yamuna: Unmasking Delhi's Ongoing Pollution Crisis

A thick layer of froth has once again surfaced on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, renewing public concern over the persistent pollution problem.

Experts attribute this recurring issue to toxic chemicals and untreated sewage continuously entering the river, causing pollutants to interact and form foam.

Despite the serious nature of the problem, efforts to curtail foam formation have faced challenges, prompting authorities to invest over Rs 3,000 crore in sewage infrastructure to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)