Foam on the Yamuna: Unmasking Delhi's Ongoing Pollution Crisis

The Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj is plagued by a layer of froth, highlighting severe pollution from untreated sewage and industrial waste. The issue is exacerbated by seasonal factors and insufficient efforts to control waste entry into the river. Delhi initiated actions with a Rs 3,000 crore investment in sewage infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A thick layer of froth has once again surfaced on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, renewing public concern over the persistent pollution problem.

Experts attribute this recurring issue to toxic chemicals and untreated sewage continuously entering the river, causing pollutants to interact and form foam.

Despite the serious nature of the problem, efforts to curtail foam formation have faced challenges, prompting authorities to invest over Rs 3,000 crore in sewage infrastructure to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

