India's Education Sector Shines in QS World University Rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the qualitative changes in India's education sector, as evidenced by the latest QS World University Rankings. He emphasized the government's commitment to further enhancing research and innovation in the upcoming term.

Modi praised the collective efforts of students, faculty, and institutions for their contributions to the improved rankings. 'Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings,' the PM wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Among the global top 150 universities, IIT Bombay climbed to the 118th position, up by 31 ranks from last year, and IIT Delhi improved by 47 points, securing the 150th position. The University of Delhi also gained recognition for the employability of its graduates, ranking 44th globally in the 'employment outcomes' category.

India now boasts 46 universities in QS's latest rankings, making its higher education system the seventh most represented globally and the third in Asia. This marks a 318 percent increase in the country's global representation from 2015, demonstrating the highest growth among G20 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)