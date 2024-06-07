Left Menu

India's Education Sector Shines in QS World University Rankings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted qualitative improvements in India's education sector, reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Notably, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have improved their global standings. The Indian Higher Education system now ranks seventh globally, showcasing significant progress over the last decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the qualitative changes in India's education sector, as evidenced by the latest QS World University Rankings. He emphasized the government's commitment to further enhancing research and innovation in the upcoming term.

Modi praised the collective efforts of students, faculty, and institutions for their contributions to the improved rankings. 'Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings,' the PM wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Among the global top 150 universities, IIT Bombay climbed to the 118th position, up by 31 ranks from last year, and IIT Delhi improved by 47 points, securing the 150th position. The University of Delhi also gained recognition for the employability of its graduates, ranking 44th globally in the 'employment outcomes' category.

India now boasts 46 universities in QS's latest rankings, making its higher education system the seventh most represented globally and the third in Asia. This marks a 318 percent increase in the country's global representation from 2015, demonstrating the highest growth among G20 nations.

