Tragic Drowning Incident: Four Indian Students Die in Russia's Volkhov River

Four Indian students studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Russia's Veliky Novgorod region drowned in the Volkhov River. A fifth student was rescued and two other students are still missing. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is involved and the Indian consulate is offering assistance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:17 IST
Tragedy struck in Russia's Veliky Novgorod region as four Indian students studying at Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University drowned in the Volkhov River, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

In this catastrophic event, a fifth Indian student was rescued and is currently under medical care. However, the search continues for two more missing students.

Local emergency services have recovered two bodies from the river so far. The Indian consulate in St. Petersburg is actively collaborating with the university and local authorities to provide every possible assistance to those affected by this calamity. ''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families,'' expressed the MEA.

