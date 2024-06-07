Tragic Incident: Four Indian Medical Students Drown in Russian River

In a tragic turn of events, four Indian students studying at Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University in Russia's Veliky Novgorod region drowned in the Volkhov river, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The unfortunate incident has left two more students missing, while a fifth was saved and is currently receiving medical attention.

The deceased, identified as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, all hailed from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The rescued student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, is under medical supervision, including psychological care.

The Indian consulate in St. Petersburg is actively coordinating with the university and local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains and is in regular contact with the bereaved families. Search operations for the two missing students are ongoing, and MEA has assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

