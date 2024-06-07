Record-Breaking Success: 1,414 Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET-UG

In a remarkable achievement, more than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the NEET-UG examination this year, Education Minister Atishi announced on Friday.

The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were recently released by the National Testing Agency, revealing that 1,414 students from Delhi government schools made the cut. At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that the number of qualifiers has been increasing annually, with this year's count being almost two-and-a-half times higher than the 569 qualifiers in 2020.

The success story extended to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, where 243 out of 255 students from the STEM stream qualified, boasting a 95% success rate. Remarkably, six out of the 12 schools under this program achieved a 100% success rate, with every student who appeared for the NEET exam qualifying. Atishi emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to providing quality education to every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, enabling them to not only dream but also realize their aspirations.

