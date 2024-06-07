Left Menu

Record-Breaking Success: 1,414 Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET-UG

This year, over 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have successfully qualified for the NEET-UG exam, marking a significant achievement. Education Minister Atishi highlighted that the number of qualifiers has increased substantially from previous years. The Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence demonstrated a remarkable 95% success rate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:29 IST
Record-Breaking Success: 1,414 Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET-UG
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, more than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the NEET-UG examination this year, Education Minister Atishi announced on Friday.

The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were recently released by the National Testing Agency, revealing that 1,414 students from Delhi government schools made the cut. At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that the number of qualifiers has been increasing annually, with this year's count being almost two-and-a-half times higher than the 569 qualifiers in 2020.

The success story extended to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, where 243 out of 255 students from the STEM stream qualified, boasting a 95% success rate. Remarkably, six out of the 12 schools under this program achieved a 100% success rate, with every student who appeared for the NEET exam qualifying. Atishi emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to providing quality education to every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, enabling them to not only dream but also realize their aspirations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024